Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CHYHY opened at $22.81 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

