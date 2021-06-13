CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 33,794 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

