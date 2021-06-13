CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of TransUnion worth $33,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.