CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $211.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

