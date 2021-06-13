CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

