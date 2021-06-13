CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 23,365 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

