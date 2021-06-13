CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,709 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $396.64 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

