CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

