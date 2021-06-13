Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.