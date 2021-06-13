Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.82) on Thursday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 446.90 ($5.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

