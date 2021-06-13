Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).
LON:SMDS opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.82) on Thursday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 446.90 ($5.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
