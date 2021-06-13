Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,406,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,144,000. Kenon makes up about 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.08% of Kenon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kenon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEN stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

