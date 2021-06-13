Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 570,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

