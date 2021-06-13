Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $77,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $365.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

