Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

