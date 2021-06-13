Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $89,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $341.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

