Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clariant stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLZNY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

