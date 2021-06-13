Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

