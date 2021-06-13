ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) Insider Victor Rosenberg Buys 3,146,506 Shares

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) insider Victor Rosenberg acquired 3,146,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$786,626.50 ($561,876.07).

About ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited provides building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solutions worldwide. It offers its products for homes, vehicles, mobiles, public spaces, commercial buildings, and agriculture applications. The company was formerly known as Tropiglas Technologies Limited and changed its name to ClearVue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearVue Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearVue Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.