CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,909.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $39,909.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00055871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00044370 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,658,715 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

