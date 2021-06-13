Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,158. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

