Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 311.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $33,978,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $19,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. 1,931,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

