CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

