Cohen & Steers, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CNS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. 70,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,330. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.34.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

