Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 1,006.6% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RQI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
