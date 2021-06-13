Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 1,006.6% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RQI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $6,412,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

