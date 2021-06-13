Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 174,833 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
