Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 174,833 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.