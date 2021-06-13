Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $115.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 366,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

