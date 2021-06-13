Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

