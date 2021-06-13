Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $188,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

