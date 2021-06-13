Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $250,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

OIH opened at $235.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $248.09.

