Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRS. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,863,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,393,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 105.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 655,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,788 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $751.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. Analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.