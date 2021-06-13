Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CBU opened at $78.81 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.13.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.