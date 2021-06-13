Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 1%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 2,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

