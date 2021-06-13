Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.