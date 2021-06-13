Comparing Eargo (EAR) and The Competition

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Eargo alerts:

This table compares Eargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.18% -60.43% -14.06%

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eargo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1214 2127 84 2.54

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eargo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -10.27 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 21.11

Eargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eargo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.