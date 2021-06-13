Comparing Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -675.93% -150.55% Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 4 9 0 2.69

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.59%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $37.62, suggesting a potential upside of 251.22%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 55.38 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -3.88 Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -8.78

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunovant beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

