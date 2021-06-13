Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 7.66 $22.58 million $0.48 68.33 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 605.72 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -221.25

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inovalon and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43 Marathon Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inovalon currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.67%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Inovalon.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 4.71% 11.31% 4.07% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.49, suggesting that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

