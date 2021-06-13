Comparing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 13.23 $1.69 million $0.04 891.75 Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.79 $300,000.00 N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions 2.61% -25.64% -17.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telos and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $41.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telos beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

