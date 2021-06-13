Comparing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Veritone and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50 Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Skillz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 12.27 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -12.53 Skillz $230.12 million 37.01 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -52.39

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

Summary

Skillz beats Veritone on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

