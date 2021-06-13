Comparing Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wrap Technologies and American Outdoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 82.16 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -23.05 American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wrap Technologies and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 119.81%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

