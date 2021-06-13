Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Conduent by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Conduent by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

