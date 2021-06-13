Contrasting Transphorm (TGAN) and The Competition

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Transphorm to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.63 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.82 million 19.74

Transphorm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors -23.33% 1.81% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transphorm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2107 8318 15468 644 2.55

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 89.79%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transphorm peers beat Transphorm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

