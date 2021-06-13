CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $596.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

