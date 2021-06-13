Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
