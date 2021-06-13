Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 96.6% in May

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 13th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

