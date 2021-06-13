Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corning by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,835,000 after purchasing an additional 182,390 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 63,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

