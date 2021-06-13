Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Head to Head Comparison

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -7.12% -19.26% -5.23% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Covalon Technologies and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 1.63 -$5.17 million N/A N/A InnovAge $567.19 million 5.08 $26.28 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge beats Covalon Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; infection management products; moisture barriers; and antimicrobial sanitizers under the Covalon brand name. The company sells its products through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

