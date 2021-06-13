Craig Hallum Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.