Craig Hallum Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.
Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.