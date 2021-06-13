Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

