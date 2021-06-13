Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

