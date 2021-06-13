Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

